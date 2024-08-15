Shoojit Sircar: I am surely going to make films for children

Sircar has been elected as a judge for the jury for the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 for the short film competition segment.

By IANS Updated On - 15 August 2024, 01:44 PM

Shoojit Sircar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has called himself a “culprit” for not making films for children and talked about how Hindi cinema, unlike Hollywood, is “lacking” in making movies for them.

Talking about how Hollywood has the best content for children, while Bollywood still lacks, Sircar told IANS: “I think it is very important. We can learn from Satyajit Ray’s whole career; he made three films that were targeted not only at the elderly but also at children. So, this is something I discuss with people and filmmakers… We are lacking in this part.”

He agreed that the industry should make “more films for children.”

“I am also taking myself as the culprit in this because I have not thought of making films for children, but yes, I am surely going to make films for children.”

Bollywood is going through a rough patch with so many films tanking at the box office. Does he see the filmmakers at fault or are the audiences bored with content?

Sircar, who has made acclaimed films such as “Piku,” “October,” “Vicky Donor,” and “Sardar Udham,” said that it can be both.

“I don’t know; maybe both of them. But the most important thing you have to do to make a film is to constantly make films for cinema and go and watch them. Watching in a closed environment with a big screen I think it is something to explore and not only to enjoy but to learn and understand, and get affected by it somewhere,” said the award-winning filmmaker.

For him, cinema is much more than just going to the cinema hall with popcorn.

“Yes, with popcorn and taking joy in a film… But somewhere I have to give you, as a filmmaker, something to ponder. That is really important for me to give. I think that is lacking.”

Sircar has been elected as a judge for the jury for the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 for the short film competition segment.

The filmmaker said that being a part of a jury is scary sometimes because you are on the other side of the fence.

“Normally, your films are judged, and now you have to judge. Normally, I don’t do this. I did this for Mitu Lange, she has done a wonderful job for IFFM… It’s a very friendly festival for India in Australia. It’s a commendable job she has done in terms of promoting Indian and South Asian films in Australia. I am fortunate to be a part of this jury.”

He said short films are as important as feature films.

“Short films are as important as mainstream films. So, I am a little jittery, but I will try to judge the films as fairly as possible.”

Apart from serving as a jury member, his film “Umesh Chronicles,” which the filmmaker has produced, will be screened at the festival.

Asked what is more daunting, directing or producing films, Sircar said: “Producing films is a task because you become a mirror and you are on the side of the fence looking at the director who is making the film, and to just sometimes make sure that the films are done in a certain kind of budget, creatively there are no compromises.”

“So, all that you have to look into. Making a film, I am comfortable but producing is daunting, yes.”