Shooting of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya wrapped up

The shooting for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film ‘Acharya’ has finally been completed on July 31 and has gone into post-production mode. The film, presented by Konidela Production Company and produced by Niranjan Reddy on Matinee Entertainments, has actor Ram Charan in a key role.

The post-production works are going on at a fast pace and only two songs are pending to be shot.

Talking about the progress, the makers said, “As planned, we completed the talkie part of ‘Acharya’ by July 31. Just two songs are pending to be filmed. From August 20, a song will be shot which will have Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Another song will also be filmed on Charan and actress Pooja Hegde in the upcoming schedule. With the picturisation of the two songs, the entire shoot will be wrapped up.”

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, reportedly revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The teaser and the song ‘Lahe Lahe’ are already huge hits. Ever since the movie was announced, expectations from Acharya have been unprecedented.

