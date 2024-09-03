| Shraddha Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note On Birthday Of Her Pasandida Purush

By IANS Published Date - 3 September 2024, 05:36 PM

Mumbai: On the 72nd birthday of Shakti Kapoor, her daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her ‘pasandida purush’, showering love on her ‘baapu’.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha, who has 92.7 million followers shared a photo with Shakti.

In the selfie, we can see Shraddha wearing a pink outfit and standing close to her father.

She wrote in the caption: “Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! Happy Birthday Baapu @shaktikapoor Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai Love you Baapu”.

Karisma Kapoor commented: “Happy birthday Shakti ji”.

Varun Dhawan wrote: “Shakssss looking fresh”. Shraddha replied to Varun and said: “He a bigsteppa trendsetta”.

On the work front, Shakti has been a part of movies like ‘Kasam Khoon Ki’, ‘Alibaba Marjinaa’, ‘Lootmaar’, ‘Qurbani’, ‘Yeh Rishta Na Tootay’, ‘Khuda Kasam’, ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Kanoon Meri Mutthi Mein’, ‘Mera Jawab’, ‘Yaadon Ki Kasam’, ‘Insaaf Main Karoonga’, ‘Ghar Jamai’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Judwaa’, ‘Hero No. 1’, among numerous others.

Shraddha made her acting debut in the 2010 thriller ‘Teen Patti’, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R. Madhavan.

She essayed the role of Arohi in romantic musical ‘Aashiqui 2’ directed by Mohit Suri. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

The beautiful diva has appeared in movies like ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Haider’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Stree’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Baaghi 3’, and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

She recently featured in horror comedy ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and produced jointly by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.