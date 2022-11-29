| Shraddha Murder Case Two Sent To Judicial Custody For Attacking Aaftabs Police Van

Shraddha murder case: Two sent to judicial custody for attacking Aaftab’s police van

By IANS Updated On - 10:25 AM, Tue - 29 November 22

New Delhi: Two men with swords, who attacked the police van carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi were sent to judicial custody.

Both the accused, Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gurjar, arrested after the attack on Aaftab’s van yesterday, were produced in the court by the Delhi Police, from where they have been sent to judicial custody.

Police said that their team is trying to identify and arrest the rest of the accused.

Earlier on Monday, some sword-wielding men attempted to attack the police van carrying Aaftab, outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi.

An FIR has also been registered under Sections 186, 353, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Prashant Vihar Police Station in this regard.

During the alleged clash, Aaftab was being taken by the police after his polygraph tests were done for the day.

According to the officials, the police personnel, escorting murder-accused Aaftab during a sword attack allegedly attempted by Hindu Sena workers, belonged to the third battalion of Delhi Police.

“The responsibility of transporting prisoners from jail to anywhere is of the third Battalion of the Delhi Police. Aaftab was escorted by five police personnel, including one SI rank as their in-charge, during the attempted attack by sword-wielders on a police van carrying Poonawala,” a police official told ANI over the phone on the conditions of anonymity. “The police personnel and Aaftab were safe and secured,” he added.

Earlier, the FSL Director Sanjeev Gupta told ANI that the polygraph test of Aaftab may continue on Tuesday as well.

“The Expert team is conducting polygraph tests. Today’s session will be completed soon. We may need to continue the test on Tuesday as well. Once our tests are completed, the Narco test will be conducted,” he said.

The polygraph test held on Sunday could not be completed, despite Aaftab being taken to the FSL office for three days.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation.