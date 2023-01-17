| Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out It New Zealand Odis

Shreyas Iyer ruled out from New Zealand ODIs

Iyer was out with back injury and Rajat Patidar has been named as his replacement.

03:11 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Team India middle order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out if the ODI series against New beginning in Hyderabad from Wednesday.

“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Shreyas Iyer,” said a BCCI release.

India play the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on 18th January, 2023.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.