Tickets for Ind vs NZ ODI match in Hyderabad to be sold online

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from the ticketing fiasco at the Gymkhana in September for the India vs Australia match that left scores injured while trying to buy tickets, the Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohd Azharuddin revealed that the tickets for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI, scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on January 18, will be sold online alone from January 13.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, the former Indian captain said that they will not sell the tickets off-line and fans can buy tickets on Paytm. Hyderabad is hosting an ODI match after a gap of four years and the officials said they are making all arrangements to make the match a grand success.

The fans, who buy tickets online, must collect the physical tickets at LB Stadium and Gachibowli Stadium from January 15 to 18 from 10 am to 3 pm. The ticket will be sold online from January 13 to 16 in installments. 6,000 tickets will go on sale on January 13 while seven thousand tickets will go on sale on each day on January 14 and 15. The remaining tickets will be sold on January 16.

The capacity of the stadium is 39,112 while 29,417 tickets will be put on sale. One can buy up to four tickets online. New Zealand will have their first practice session on January 15 while the Indian team will arrive in the city on January 16.