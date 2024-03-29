Shriram Life Insurance supports differently-abled cyclist Tameem Ansari

The company pledged its support to the cyclist in his endeavour to spread awareness of insurance through his cycling voyage across the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: Shriram Life Insurance felicitated the well-known cyclist, Tameem Ansari, a resident of Chennai on Thursday. The company recognised his efforts in spreading awareness of insurance across India by embarking on a cycling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

As part of his awareness campaign across India, the differently-abled cyclist is in Telangana. The company pledged its support to the cyclist in his endeavour to spread awareness of insurance through his cycling voyage across the country.

He embarked on a monumental journey, cycling from the serene valleys of Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.

Tameem’s journey transcends physical endurance; it symbolizes a powerful message of resilience and hope. Despite facing physical challenges, he has chosen to conquer unimaginable distances, inspiring countless hearts along the way.

Through his remarkable journey, he has become a beacon of inspiration for all, proving that obstacles are mere stepping stones to greatness.

In today’s fast-paced world, where distractions abound, he has taken it upon himself to advocate for mindful living and financial security. Such initiatives not only reflect his altruistic spirit but also underscore the importance of societal well-being.

The entire team at Shriram Life Insurance celebrated his achievement and felicitated him in Hyderabad.