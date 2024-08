SI injured in Khammam road accident

Car he was driving overturns as he loses control of vehicle while headed to Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 10:08 AM

Representational Photo

Khammam: A Sub-Inspector of police was injured in an accident at Kachirajugudem in Khammam rural mandal in the district late on Sunday.

SI Vijay Ram Kumar, who served in the special branch at Mahabubabad, was transferred to Khammam recently.

The car which he was driving overturned as he lost control of the vehicle while he was coming to Khammam.

Locals shifted him to a hospital in Khammam for treatment.