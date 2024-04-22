Siachen symbolizes India’s valor and sacrifice: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, is no ordinary land as it represents the sacrifice, valour and determination of Indian soldiers who serve in extremely harsh terrain and inclement weather to protect the motherland.

Interacting with the Armed Forces personnel deployed at Kumar Post, one of the world’s most inhospitable locations, Singh thanked them for placing the call of duty above everything while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and perseverance.

“The land of Siachen is not an ordinary land… Like New Delhi is our political capital, Mumbai our commercial capital and Bengaluru the technological capital, Siachen is the country’s capital when it comes to valour, sacrifice and courage,” said Singh.

The Indian Army marked Siachen Day on April 13 as ‘Operation Meghdoot’ — launched on April 13, 1984 — completed 40 years.

Remembering the feat which is considered unparalleled in the history of high-altitude warfare, Singh said that it remains a golden chapter in the history of the Indian Armed Forces.

Accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Singh said that he believes that the festivals should first be celebrated by and with the protectors of the country.

“I urge the Chiefs of the three Services to establish a new tradition of beginning the celebrations of the festivals with the soldiers a day before,” he said.