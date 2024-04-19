More BJP MPs will help in Telangana development, says Rajnath Singh

Addressing a rally in the Secunderabad constituency on Friday, Rajnath Singh said there was no difference between the two parties as both had led down the people of the State several times in the past.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 05:05 PM

File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress and the BRS of deceiving the people of Telangana, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned the people against supporting the two parties in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls as they would not keep their promises.

Addressing a rally in the Secunderabad constituency on Friday, Rajnath Singh said there was no difference between the two parties as both had led down the people of the State several times in the past.

“The government has changed in the State but there has been no changes in the lives of the people of the State.

BRS looted the State for ten years and now again Congress has come to loot them,”he said.

Stating that only BJP could bring changes in the lives of people of Telangana, Rajnath Singh said the more number of BJP MPs was sent to the Parliament from the State, the people would get more benefits. Accusing Congress of promoting appeasement politics in the country, he alleged that the grand old party was dividing the country in the name of religion and castes. “BJP never promotes appeasement politics. BJP is for ‘sab ka saat, sab ka vikas’, ” he said.