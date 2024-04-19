| Congress Has Done Nothing Development Is Possible Only With Modi Rajnath Singh

Congress has done nothing; development is possible only with Modi: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh participated in a road show here on Friday on the occasion of filing of nomination papers by BJP Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Tandra Vinod Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:04 PM

Rajnath Singh participated in a road show here on Friday on the occasion of filing of nomination papers by BJP Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Tandra Vinod Rao.

Khammam: Congress party which ruled for decades has done nothing towards the nation’s development and development was possible only with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Former premiers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were unable to do anything even though they assured the public to eradicate poverty, but Modi has brought 25 crore people above the poverty line in the last ten years, he claimed.

Rajnath Singh participated in a road show here on Friday on the occasion of filing of nomination papers by BJP Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Tandra Vinod Rao.

Addressing a gathering he said BJP played a key role in the formation of separate Telangana and BRS which came to power was involved in corruption.

The Modi government, as promised to the public, abolished Article 370 and triple talaq and built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As mentioned in the BJP manifesto, Uniform Civil Code would be implemented after coming to power again at the Centre, Rajnath Singh said.

He showered praises on the BJP candidate Vinod Rao and described him as a dynamic person and his commitment to serve the public was unwavering. He said he would visit Khammam again to thank people, if Vinod Rao wins the election with a huge majority.

Vinod Rao appealed to the voters to give him a chance to develop Khammam. In Delhi, mother, son and daughter were ruling the Congress, while in Khammam a deputy Chief Minister was asking for a ticket for his wife while of the two ministers one was asking for a ticket for his son and the other for his brother.

Addressing the rally, the party leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said Modi was credited with making India tread the path of development. He appealed to the people to elect Vinod Rao with a majority.