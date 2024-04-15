Government assures adequate drinking water reserves in Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 08:29 PM

Mahabubnagar: The State government on Monday assured availability of adequate drinking water reserves in all reservoirs to cater to the needs of Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts until July-August. The government will ensure supply of drinking water in every village and municipality through tap connections during the period.

Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Sandeep Kumar Sultania along with Wanaparthy District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar and other officials, inspected various reservoirs including intake wells of Ramanpadu and Gopaldinne reservoirs in Wanaparthy on Monday. He inquired about the available water reserves in various reservoirs, extent of days to supply drinking water and also functioning of all the intake wells.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gopaldinne reservoir, Sultania said the State government was committed to ensure adequate drinking water supply during the summer. All necessary arrangements have been made including deployment of water pumps for emergency water supply, if needed, he said.

“We have made arrangements to supply drinking water to 392 habitations and five municipalities in Wanaparthy district, without any hurdles. The officials have been directed to make alternate arrangements for water supply, if there is any shortage,” he said.

The senior IAS officer asked the officials to remain vigilant and proactive in resolving any water supply problems. He asked them to initiate immediate action to prevent misconceptions among the public and ensure continuous access to water. The officials were instructed to take up any unresolved issues to the District Collector’s attention. The officials of Mission Bhagiratha initiative, have been instructed to focus on regular pumping of water from reservoirs to ensure uninterrupted supply.