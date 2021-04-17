Siddipet Collector asks officials to clear Dharani applications soon

The Collector directed officials concerned to clear the remaining applications within the next four days

Published: 6:56 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy said as many as 28,241 people have utilised the revenue services through Dharani portal in Siddipet district. The officials have cleared 26,121 applications so far.

The Collector held a video conference with the Tehsildars and other revenue officials from his chamber. He directed the officials concerned to clear the remaining applications within the next four days. Reddy said that they have received 3,346 applications in the grievance module which they will disburse by Sunday after conducting a thorough enquiry at the grass root level. A separate cell has been created for the Dharani portal to receive complaints and guide the people on the Dharani services, where three employees have been deployed exclusively to clear the doubts of the people on the functions of the Dharani portal.

Since the government has acquired over 50,000 acres of land by paying over Rs 5,000 crore for irrigation projects and canals, Reddy said they were receiving numerous complaints about land mutations. Informing the citizens that there were 114 Mee Seva centres across the district, he said the landowners can walk into any Mee Seva centre to get their slots or grievances registered. Terming the Dharani Portal as a revolutionary attempt to make the land transactions transparent, Reddy said Telangana is the only country in India to take up such a wonderful initiative.

