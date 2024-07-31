Siddipet Collector inspects works of 1000-bed hospital

Collector M Manu Chowdary enquired about the strength of sanctioned staff and recruited staff details.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 06:35 PM

Collector Siddipet M Manu Chowdary is talking to officials at Ensanpally in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Collector M Manu Chowdary asked the officials to set up emergency services and other key departments on the ground floor and first two floors of the 1000-bed hospital being built in Siddipet.

Accompanied by hospital Superintendent Dr K Kishore Kumar, Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMIDC) engineers, the Collector examined the progress of the works on Wednesday.

Chowdary enquired about the strength of sanctioned staff and recruited staff details.

He asked the superintendent to approach whatever they needed for the hospital to provide the best services. Engineers Srinivas, Viswaprasad and others were present.