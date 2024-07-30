Siddipet: Constable carries physically challenged candidate to exam centre

As the TRT aspirant found it difficult to climb the stairs, Asif (45), a constable at the Three-Town police station, came to his rescue and carried him up the stairs on his shoulders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 05:12 PM

Constable

Siddipet: A constable won the hearts of Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) aspirants and the general public on Tuesday when he carried a physically challenged TRT aspirant on his shoulder to the first floor of the examination hall in Siddipet town.

The aspirant came to the examination centre, located on the first floor, along Karimnagar Road in the town. As he found it difficult to climb the stairs, Asif (45), a constable at the Three-Town police station, came to his rescue and carried him up the stairs on his shoulders. Everyone appreciated Asif for his gesture.