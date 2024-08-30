Siddipet: Elderly man attempts suicide by slitting his throat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 12:00 PM

Siddipet: An elderly man attempted to end his life by slitting his throat with a knife at Kodakandla in Gajwel mandal on Friday morning.

Erukala Rajaiah Goud (60), a resident of Madaram village in Turkapally mandal in the Yadadri-Bhongir district, was found profusely bleeding close to Rajiv Rahadhari, after which the locals rushed him to the government hospital in Gajwel.

The knife, which he used to slit his throat, remained stuck in his throat. The doctors were trying to save his life by removing it by performing a surgery.

The reasons behind his decision to end his life were not ascertained immediately. A case was registered. The investigation is on.