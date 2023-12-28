Siddipet emerges as hub for sports: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Former Minister T Harish Rao is wishing football players after inaugurating the tournament in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has said that the government was going to further develop the existing sports complex by spending Rs 11 crore. Speaking after inaugurating the inter-school district football championship in football stadium on Thursday, Rao said that the existing stadium will get additional facilities as the government sanctioned Rs 4 crore for improving the facilities.

Stating that the government is going to build a multi-purpose stadium in Siddipet at a cost of Rs 5 crore, Rao said that the government will also open a sports school in Siddipet soon.

“The volleyball stadium which was built with a budget of Rs 50 lakh will be modernised by spending an additional Rs 50 lakh soon, he said. Since Siddipet town had high-quality facilities to play 16 different sports, the former minister has said that Siddipet had produced some quality sportspersons over the years. With all these facilities, he has said that Siddipet emerged as a hub for sports in the State. Rao has observed that students who concentrate on sports apart from studies will have a better future. He said that some players had represented Telangana state in different sports and different categories since the facilities were provided.

Federal Bank branch inaugurated

Later, Rao inaugurated a new branch of the Federal Bank in Siddipet. Speaking on the occasion, the former minister has said that Siddipet used to have only SBI, SBH, and cooperative bank branches until a few years ago.

However, he has said that the town has become home to 50 branches of different banks now while Siddipet district has 144 branches of 32 different banks. Saying that Siddipet has become a business home, Rao said that the banks were doing nearly Rs 12,000 crore turnover per annum. He said that the opening of the Federal Bank branch is an indication of the growing status of Siddipet town as a business hub.