Telangana: Harish Rao becomes only leader to win 7 times as MLA on ‘car’ symbol

Harish Rao, who won with a thumping majority of 83,025 votes over his nearest rival, Congress candidate Pujala Harikrishna, however had to end up with a lesser majority than the previous three assembly elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has now won seven times in a row from Siddipet.

Harish Rao, who won with a thumping majority of 83,025 votes over his nearest rival, Congress candidate Pujala Harikrishna, however had to end up with a lesser majority than the previous three assembly elections. He has now become the only leader to win seven times as a BRS candidate since his first victory in 2004. Though Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had won as MLA nine times, a record in Telangana, four of his victories were on a TDP ticket. Other than Chandrashekhar Rao, only K Jana Reddy and Eatla Rajendar have won seven times as MLA in Telangana.

Also Read Kotha Prabhakar Reddy overcomes hurdles, humbles BJP strongman Raghunandan in Dubbak

Since Harish Rao had toured across the State campaigning for other BRS candidates, he did not campaign much in person in his own constituency. Still, he has managed to win the second highest majority in the State in this election while BRS candidate KP Vivekananda won with a majority of over 85,000 votes from Qutbullapur. Harish Rao thanked the party cadre for working with him and also the people of Siddipet for keeping their faith in him for the seventh consecutive time.