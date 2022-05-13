Siddipet, Gajwel Municipalities win Pattana Pragathi awards for best sanitation

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Siddipet Municipal Chairperson K Manjula is accepting the award from KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Friday.

Siddipet: Siddipet municipality has won the Pattana Pragathi award for the year 2021-22 in Best Sanitation category.

The municipality stood at the top in 13 towns which were having more than one lakh population in Telangana.

Municipal Chairperson K Manjula has received the award from Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao during a programme in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Gajwel town also came first among the towns that were having 25,000 to 50,000 population in Siddipet.

Rama Rao has appreciated the municipal staff and elected representatives of both the municipalities.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has congratulated Siddipet and Gajwel Municipal staff.

