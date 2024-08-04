| Siddipet Government Medical College Adds 14 Pg Seats With Nmc Approval For New Courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 05:39 PM

File photo: Siddipet Medical College

Siddipet: The National Medical Council (NMC) has granted three more PG courses to the Siddipet Government Medical College.

In addition to the existing 13 PG courses, the college has got PG courses in Pediatrics, Anesthesia, and Dermatology.

While Anaesthesia will have 6 seats, Pediatrics and Dermatology will have 4 seats each. Earlier, the 13 PG courses together had 58 seats. These three courses have added another 14 seats.

Former minister T Harish Rao said he was happy that the college now had 16 courses though it was a relatively new college.