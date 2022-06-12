Siddipet: Group clashes to the fore in Congress Party in Dhoolmitta

Published: Updated On - 02:41 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Siddipet: Internal bickerings came to the fore in rival groups of the Congress Party in Dhoolmitta Mandal headquarters as a group pelted stones on their rivals on Sunday. The Police have lathi-charged warring groups to bring the situation under control.

According to locals, Congress leader Kommuri Prathap Reddy along with his followers was proceeding to Dhoolmitta on Sunday to participate in the Rachabanda progamme when the followers of former TPCC former President Ponnala Lakshmaiah pelted stones on their cars. Several cars were damaged in the incident. The Police, who rushed to the place following the information, has disbursed the crowd and took several persons into custody. Kommuri Prathap Reddy, who was aspiring to contest from Janagaon Assembly Constituency, has been conducting Rachabanda progammes to discuss Warangal dieclaraion across the Constituency. Since Ponnala Lakshamaiah was also planning to contest from the same seat, it had created a rift between these two leaders and their followers. Congress Party Maddur Mandal Party President Bandi Srinivas, who is a staunch follower of Lakshmaiah, along with his followers attacked Prathap Reddy’s vehicle in a bid to stop him from proceeding to Dhoolmitta. The Police brought the situation under control.

