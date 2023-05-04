Siddipet IT Tower to be opened on June 2

Siddipet: The dream of working as a software engineer from their own place will soon be realised for engineering graduates of Siddipet as the State government is gearing up to complete and inaugurate the IT Tower in the district on June 2, marking the 9th Formation Day of Telangana.

As part of the government’s efforts to expand the IT sector to tier-two cities in the State, the Telangana government had taken up the construction of an IT Tower in Siddipet in December 2020. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had laid the foundation for the project in December 2020. The tower is being constructed close to the Rajiv Rahadhari at Duddeda.

With an aim to create 50,000 software jobs in tier-2 cities, the IT Ministry under the guidance of Minister KT Rama Rao had already opened IT hubs in Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. The Sididpet IT Tower will be the fourth on the list, officials said.

IT companies such as Net Vision, Jolan Tech, Vision Tech, Amidai Edutech, Fixity Technologies and Innosol have also agreed to operate from the Siddipet IT Tower once it is opened. The IT Tower has a seating capacity of 718. During a recent review meeting with the representatives of IT companies, Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked them to ensure that the companies recruit 50 per cent of their staff from the local graduates.

Telangana IT Investments CEO Vijaya Rangineni said the State government would offer training programmes through the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to meet the goal of providing 50,000 software jobs to tier-2 city youth.