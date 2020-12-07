IT tower, another feather in Siddipet’s cap

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:33 pm

Siddipet: The State government, as part of its efforts to promote the IT sector beyond Hyderabad, has decided to build a 60,000 sft IT Tower in Siddipet district. The government on Saturday issued the administrative sanction for the IT Tower that will come up at Duddeda in Kondapaka mandal, close to Rajiv Rahadhari.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who will be visiting Siddipet to inaugurate a host of developmental works on December 10, will also lay the foundation stone for the IT Tower being constructed at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the IT Tower to Siddipet district.

Several IT companies, including Infosys, are expected to sign Memorandum of Understanding with the State government to set up their offices in the proposed Siddipet IT Tower. The IT companies and the Information and Technology Department will be signing the MoUs in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao immediately after the foundation stone laying ceremony on Thursday.

The new Integrated District Collectorate complex, Siddipet Police Commissionerate office and several other important offices are located close to the proposed IT Tower.

Ganagoni Srinivas, a resident of Raghavapur village in Siddipet Rural Mandal, said the government decided to set up the IT Tower would open a world of opportunities for the youth in Siddipet district. “It will pave the way to attract various industries in multiple sectors,” he said.

B Brinda, a resident of Vithalapur in Chinnakodur mandal, said the IT tower will also create indirect employment opportunities besides providing local techies job opportunities without having to migrate to Hyderabad or other cities.

