Siddipet municipality distributes menstrual cups to women employees

21 April 22

Women employees, officials are showing the menstrual cups in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: To promote the use of the menstrual cups among the women, the Siddipet Municipality has distributed menstrual cups to women employees working in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, MEPA, Health, and Welfare during an educative programme on Thursday.

Since most of the women were using the harmful sanitary pads, the municipality under the guidance of the Health Minister T Harish Rao has decided to encourage the use of the menstrual cups among the women in Siddipet. They have christened the programme as “Love Menstruation”

As part of their effort, the officials were conducting sensitisation progammes for women employees working with different government sectors for the next four days beginning from today.

Addressing the women employees Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma has said that the women, who were using the sanitary pads, were facing different health issues. Since the experts and the doctors were suggesting the use of menstrual cups, Sharma said that it is high time for all the women employees in Siddipet district use to set an example for others. Commissioner of Police N Swetha said that she had also distributed menstrual cups to the women. Additional Collector Muzammil Khan.

