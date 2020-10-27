Siddipet Tahsildhar says seized money snatched away by BJP workers

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Siddipet Tahsildhar and executive magistrate V Vijay Sagar on Monday lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Rs 12.8 lakh of the Rs 18.67 lakh seized from the house of S Anjan Rao was ‘robbed’ by BJP workers from him and the police party.

“On the request of Inspector of Police, Siddipet-I town, about money being kept at Anjan Rao’s house, I immediately rushed to the house at about 2 pm. As per norms, I issued notice for search of the house to the owner and took up search in presence of panches, found Rs 18.67 lakh and seized the amount and mobile phone under proper panchnama,” he said, in a complaint to the police.

Vijay Sagar said that when he was stepping out of the house with files in his hand along with a constable carrying the seized money, a group of 20 persons provoked by BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao scaled the compound wall and attacked the police, revenue officials and him. “They snatched the money from the bag and ACP, Siddipet, and some police officials also received injuries while protecting the money,” he said, adding that he can identify the people who snatched the bag if he sees them again and sought necessary legal action against them.

