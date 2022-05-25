Siddipet: TFA to conduct training camp for U-17 women’s team from May 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana Football Association (TFA) is going to conduct training camp for the State U-17 women’s football team at the Football Stadium, Siddipet from May 28. All the selected players are requested to carry original Aadhar card, birth certificate, SSC memo, vaccination certificate and two passport size photos to report at the venue on May 27. For details, contact Akbar 9989484657 and Harish Goud 9100226878.

List of Players: Nizamabad: N Rashmika Goud, P Sreeja, P Sreestaa, Susantika, J Lasya; Medak: M Anjali, P Soni, K Nagha, Nikitha; Ranga Reddy: Tanvi Raj, M Alekhya, Mounika, S Parveen, Krishna Priya, Ratna Priya; Adilabad: Kiran Bedi, Anjali, Gouri, Greeshna, Priya Roy; Wanaparthy: M Rakshita Reddy, M Nandini, T Suhana; Khammam: Naga Lakshmi; Nalgonda: R Siri, M Akhila; Warangal: A Kaveri; Hyderabad: Tejasvi Singh, Devika, B Aishwarya, D Ashwini.

