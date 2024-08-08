Siddipet: Water pumping into Mallanna Sagar begins

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 04:51 PM

Water being pumped into Mallanna Sagar from Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet district on Thursday. Photo by Bingi Srinivas

Siddipet: The Irrigation department started pumping water into Mallanna Sagar, built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) at Thoguta, from Ranganayaka Sagar by operating four pumps from Thursday morning.

The water is being lifted from Mid-Manair to Ananthagiri reservoir from where it is being pumped into Ranganayaka Sagar. The Irrigation department started the pumping after former Minister T Harish Rao had wrote to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Irrigation officials are also gearing up to pump water into Kondapochamma Sagar from Mallanna Sagar reservoir.