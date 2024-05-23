Siddipet: Woman donates blood on wedding anniversary

Drawing inspiration from her husband Dasarai Shekhar, who works as a constable in Siddipet, Rekha started donating blood during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 06:30 PM

Siddipet: A woman donated blood on her wedding anniversary, travelling all the way to NIMS in Hyderabad from Siddipet on Thursday.

Rekha Priyadarshini, who has donated blood 11 times so far, was working as a staff nurse in a private hospital.

Shekhar has donated blood more than 50 times so far. While the couple were preparing to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Thursday, they got a call from friends saying that a patient admitted to NIMS was in serious need of B-positive blood.

She took a bus to reach NIMS and donated blood. Rekha said she would consider it the best way to celebrate because she could save a life on her wedding anniversary.

Shekar, who promotes blood donation among friends and colleagues, has made more than 70 of them donate blood in 2024 alone.