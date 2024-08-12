| Sidharth Malhotra Portraying Captain Vikram Batra Was One Of The Most Rewarding Experiences Of My Career

Sidharth Malhotra: Portraying Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career

Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared pictures featuring him in the uniform, a real picture of the late Captain Vikram Batra, and the last photograph of him posing with Kiara.

By IANS Updated On - 12 August 2024, 08:29 PM

Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai: As his blockbuster film “Shershaah” has clocked three years in Hindi cinema, actor Sidharth Malhotra said playing the titular character of Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.

“Three years since Shershaah! Portraying Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, bringing to life the story of a legendary hero honoured with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards,” Sidharth wrote as the caption.

He added: “Meeting his incredible family made the journey unforgettable. Here’s to celebrating the legacy of a real hero and the memories we created! @ #3YearsOfShershaah.”

“Shershaah,” which is a biographical war drama, released in 2021. The film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, is based on the life of Vikram Batra, killed in action in the Kargil War.

Sidharth played a dual role as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal. Kiara Advani played his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

The film at the 67th Filmfare Awards got 19 nominations, including Best Actor and Best Actress, and was feted with seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Male Playback Singer, and Best Female Playback Singer.

Sidharth, who became an overnight sensation with the film, was rumoured to be dating Kiara while filming “Shershaah” after they fell in love on sets of the film. The two then got married in Rajasthan in 2023.

The actor was last seen on screen in “Yodha,” an action thriller. It also stars Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani. It was in 2024, when Sidharth made his OTT debut with the series “Indian Police Force,” which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.