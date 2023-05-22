Silambarasan and Kamal Haasan’s movie will start shooting soon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:09 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Silambarasan is in the super form currently. Ever since he hit the 100-crore mark with Maanaadu, Simbu is delivering back-to-back blockbusters. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Pathu Thala also got a great response. Now STR has joined hands with Kamal Haasan.

Silambarasan’s upcoming film STR48 is going to be an action-packed one. Designh Periyasamy is the director. Kamal Haasan is producing this film under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International.

The makers of STR48 announced the film a couple of months back with a video. It is known from the film’s caption “Blood And Battle” that it is going to have highly intense action. And so the makers are putting a lot of time and effort into pre-production to get everything right in place.

Today, the makers announced the pre-production of the film and mentioned that the short will begin very soon. STR48 is aimed to be released in 2024.

Silambarasan is currently undergoing training in Thailand and London. He is learning some martial arts and doing intense workouts to excel in his performance in action episodes of STR48.