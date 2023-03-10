Kamal Haasan announces film with Simbu (STR48)

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan is one of the very few legends who has contributed a lot to Indian cinema. Besides entertaining the audience in different roles as an actor, Kamal Haasan is also making films as a producer under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, as we all know. It’s a dream for any actor or technician to work with Kamal Haasan. Well, one of Kollywood‘s most admired actors, Silambarasan (aka Simbu for the Telugu audience), has grabbed that chance now.

Kamal Haasan announced a new film under his production, starring Simbu as the lead actor. This is the 48th film for Simbu and Kamal announced it in style. Also, this is the 56th film for Kamal Haasan as a producer. Designh Periyasamy is the writer and director for this film. The makers have released a small video to announce the film. The film is also provided with the tagline “Blood and Battle.”

Simbu has always admired Kamal Haasan as a guru, both on and off screen. We have witnessed how much Simbu loves Kamal Haasan during the promotions of the film Vikram. Now, it’s a dream come true for Simbu to work under Kamal Hassan’s production and supervision. Simbu even shared about the announcement on his Twitter, saying the same, “Dreams do come true.”