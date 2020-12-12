Silver Bracelet may repeat in Kolkata

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 6:09 pm

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Silver Bracelet, who maintains fine form, may repeat in the Calcutta 1000 Guineas (Grade III) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. No false rails.

SELECTIONS

1. Occitania 1, Lesley 2, Starofhollywood 3

2. Dothraki 1, Sunshine Boy 2, Ashwamegh 3

3. Fenicia Mist 1, Angel Grace 2, Glorious Leaps 3

4. Daring Heart 1, Peoples Pride 2, Krishaa’s Choice 3

5. Silver Bracelet 1, Astral Star 2, Zoya 3

6. Inca 1, Midnight Phantom 2, Gold Bond 3

7. Moskova 1, Kimaya 2, Atom 3

Day’s Best: Silver Bracelet.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

