Silver prices surge Rs 682 to Rs 81,225 per kg on strong spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, September silver contracts rose by Rs 682, or 0.85%, to Rs 81,225 per kg in 28,366 lots. Analysts attributed the price increase to new positions taken by participants in response to a positive domestic trend.

By PTI Updated On - 12 August 2024, 02:14 PM

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.80 per cent higher at USD 27.81 per ounce in New York.