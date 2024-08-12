| Gold Prices Up Rs 87 To Rs 69982 Per 10g On Strong Spot Demand

Gold prices up Rs 87 to Rs 69,982 per 10g on strong spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, October gold contracts rose by Rs 87, or 0.12%, to Rs 69,982 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 17,282 lots. Analysts noted that the price increase was driven by new positions taken by participants.

New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 87 to Rs 69,982 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 87 or 0.12 per cent at Rs 69,982 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,282 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.09 per cent to USD 2,475.60 per ounce in New York.