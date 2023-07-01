| Singapore Records Highest Number Of Suicides In Over 20 Years

An increase in suicides across most age groups was reported, particularly among the youth and the elderly

Sat - 1 July 23

Singapore: Singapore recorded the highest number of suicide cases in over 20 years, Channel News Asia reported citing the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said on Saturday.

A total of 476 suicides were reported last year.

In 2022, the number of suicides was a “concerning rise” of 25.9 per cent from the 378 reported in 2021, SOS said in a release, citing data from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

According to SOS, family problems, employment and financial difficulties, as well as romantic relationships were the most frequently presented problems by people who contacted their services.

An increase in suicides across most age groups was reported, particularly among the youth and the elderly.

As per CNA, the leading cause of death for youths aged 10 to 29 for the fourth consecutive year – about a third of all deaths in this age group were suicides.

People aged between 70 and 79 registered the biggest increase – 60 per cent – in suicides last year compared with 2021, reported CNA.

The top three issues that elderly people sought help for were medical problems, family difficulties and loneliness, said SOS.

Of the 476 suicide deaths last year, 317 were men and the remaining 159 were women.

“Globally, male suicide deaths have consistently outnumbered female suicide deaths.

Research has shown that there are several potential factors that can contribute to the higher rate, including societal expectations and mental health stigma,” added SOS.