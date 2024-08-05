Singareni: Historic ‘Pruthvi Banjan’ dragliner to be sold

Developed with foreign technology for Rs.100 crore in 1986, the dragline 'Pruthvi Banjan' was deployed in Singareni’s first opencast coal mine, OCP-1, in the Ramagundam-III area. Over its 35-year lifespan, it worked for 1.7 lakh hours, significantly contributing to coal production by removing the overburden accumulated on coal stocks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 09:21 PM

Peddapalli: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management has decided to sell its ‘Pruthvi Banjan’ dragline, the biggest excavator of the company and which has been in service for over three decades.

Developed with foreign technology by spending Rs.100 crore way back in 1986, the dragliner was deployed in Singareni’s first opencast coal mine OCP-1, Ramagundam-III area and was named ‘Pruthvi Banjan’. The dragliner, which worked for 1.7 lakh hours in over 35 years, played a vital role in coal production by removing the overburden (OB) accumulated on coal stocks. As there was no adequate space to move the huge machinery with the lifespan of the crane also reaching the final stages, the dragline excavator was brought out from the project in 2022.

Also Read Singareni inks pact with ONGC to develop geothermal power generation centre

Since similar cranes are being used in Coal India Limited, a private mining firm had come forward to purchase spare parts of the dragliner. On the other hand, the SCCL management has set up a seven-member committee led by the General Manager (opencast mines) to dispose of the dragliner.