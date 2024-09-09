Singareni trade unions present recognisation documents

The recognition documents were presented in the presence of AITUC Honorary President and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Singareni CMD N Balaram and other officials on Monday.

Hyderabad: All India Trade union Congress(AITUC) supported Singareni Colliery Workers union and Indian National Trade union Congress (INTUC) supported Singareni Coal Mines Labour Union, which were elected as recognition and representative unions in the recently held trade union elections in Singareni Collieries, were handed over recognition documents at Singareni Bhavan on Monday.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the recognition documents were presented in the presence of AITUC Honorary President and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner D Srinivasulu, INTUC Secretary General and Chairman of State Minimum Wages Advisory Board B Janak Prasad and AITUC president Vasireddy Sitaramaiah.

Sambasiva Rao said the AITUC had played a vital role in the growth of Singareni and would continue to work for the development of the organization and the welfare of workers. Janak Prasad said his union would provide its full support for the expansion and development of the company and for the welfare of the workers.

Balaram said the role of labour unions in the development of the company was very important and requested them to continue the cooperation.