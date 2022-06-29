Singer Sunitha takes part in Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:21 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Popular singer Sunitha Upadrasta participated in the Green Indian Challenge (GIC) initiative of Rajya Sabha, MP, J Santosh Kumar, and planted a sapling at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Park in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. The singer appealed to people that everyone should plant trees to offer oxygen to future generations and for making the country green and clean.

Further, she nominated singer Chandrabose, lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, and director Nandini Reddy for the challenge.