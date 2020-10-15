Singur, Nizamsagar see good inflows

Singur, Nizamsagar and Musi are expected to receive 1,800 cumecs, 1,500 cumecs and 2,000 cumecs respectively by Friday as per the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood forecast

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in the catchment areas of major rivers that have brought massive inflows into major irrigation projects in the State did their bit in cheering the farmers in the ayacut of Singur, Nizamsagar, and Musi projects that usually do not receive much inflows.

Singur, Nizamsagar and Musi are expected to receive 1,800 cumecs, 1,500 cumecs and 2,000 cumecs respectively by Friday as per the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood forecast. The commission also forecasts a further increase in the flood water levels in these projects. Musi on Thursday was at its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 196.6 feet. Nizamsagar was receiving 1,01,981 cusecs and not discharging any water while Singur was receiving 28,826 cusecs and discharging the same amount downstream into Manjeera river.

Inflows into other projects in Krishna and Godavari basins continued. With Narayanpur dam dumping 1,54,530 cusecs into the system of river Krishna, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) was receiving 4,85,000 cusecs and discharging 5,12,093 cusecs. The water level was 1042.618 feet in PJP out of an FRL of 1045 feet. Water has also been released through left, right and parallel canals from the project.

At Srisailam the inflows were 4, 61,254 cusecs, and outflows were 5, 06,107 cusecs, at Nagarjuna Sagar, the inflows were 2, 94,369 cusecs and same quantity has been discharged to lessen pressure on the reservoir.

Heavy inflows continued at Pulichintala with 4, 74, 906 cusecs and discharges were 5, 42,558 cusecs. Inflows into Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) were 38,103 cusecs and outflows were 55,000 cusecs. Sripada Yellampally was receiving 32,040 cusecs, and Lower Manair was receiving 60,259 cusecs and discharging 64,108 cusecs. Inflows at Kaddam Adinarayana Reddy Project have come down to 2,055 cusecs.

