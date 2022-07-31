Sircilla Collector instructs officials to inspect hostels, residential schools

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi instructed officials to inspect all hostels and residential schools in the district and submit a report immediately.

The Collector, in a statement released on Sunday, wanted mandal special officers, hostel adoption officers to visit all hostels and Residential schools on Monday and submit a detailed report on the condition of hostels.

In the wake of news spreading on various social media platforms that students of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule BC Residential School at Peddur, falling sick due to food poisoning, the Collector instructed officials to check the conditions in all the government hostels and residential schools.

While inspecting hostels and schools, officials must examine cooks, kamaties, their experiences and the precautions being taken while preparing the food for students. Officials were asked to ensure usage of Mission Bhagiratha water for the preparation of food instead of well water, maintain hygienic conditions, and clear garbage frequently.

Instructing officials to know problems by interacting with students, he wanted the officials to inspect store rooms. Officials ensure to utilize quality items and vegetables. It was necessary to always maintain toilets clean.

He also wanted the officials to mention in the report about the changes need to be made in hostels.

On the other hand, the Collector sent a team of doctors led by DMHO Suman Mohan Rao to Peddur residential school to check the health condition of students.

After conducting medical examinations, the doctors’ team made it clear that there was no incident of food poisoning and some of the students were suffering from common fever, cold and caught. There was no need to panic about the health condition of the students.

Collector instructed Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) doctors to stay in residential school for one week and provide treatment to students.