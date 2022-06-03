Sircilla Collector suspends AEO for demanding bribe from farmers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:41 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayathi on Friday suspended Thadur cluster Agriculture Extension Officer, Aziz Khan on the allegation of collecting bribes from farmers to upload crop details online. Aziz Khan was allegedly collecting money from farmers to upload their crop production details online. He was allegedly asking farmers to transfer the bribe amount to his bank account through digital payment mode such as PhonePe and Google Pay. As the news of AEO collecting bribes from farmers went viral on various social media platforms, Collector Anurag Jayanthi ordered an enquiry into the incident. Based on the enquiry report, Collector issued orders by placing AEO under suspension.