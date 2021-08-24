Sircilla: Google Pay helps cops to trace Maoist impersonators

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two tribals were arrested on Tuesday for impersonating Maoists with an eye on occupying forest lands. Google pay helped the police trace details of the two person who tied red flags in forest lands and dropped warning letters in gram panchayat offices in the name of the banned CPI (Maoist) party.

On August 17, red flags were found tied to eucalyptus trees located in forest lands between Bhukyareddy thanda and Ajmira thanda of Konaraopet mandal. Letters with the CPI (Maoists) stamp were also dropped in two gram panchyat offices stating that the land belonged to tribals. On coming to know about the incident, police removed the flags and letters and began investigations.

On August 14, the main accused Lakavath Sathish, a native of Bhukyareddy thanda, and Jatothu Prasanth of Samala village, approached Ananya Computerized Rubber Stamp, Sircilla, and placed an order for a CPI rubber stamp. Sathish paid Rs 350 through Google Pay. Later, they printed 30 CPI flags in Varalaxmi Offset Printers in Sircilla and paid Rs 1,500.

As part of the investigation, police visited Ananya computerized rubber stamps and came to know that the rubber stamps with CPI symbol, which were printed on letters, were made there. They also came to know that the accused paid money through Google Pay. With the help of Google Pay account, police traced the details of Sathish and arrested him along with Prasanth in Sircilla on Tuesday.

Producing the accused before media persons, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde said the two, with the intention of occupying 45 acres of forest land between Bhukyareddy thanda and Ajmira thanda, tied Maoists flags on trees and dropped letters in two gram panchayats.

The SP asked the people to inform the police if anyone tries to extort money from them under the guise of CPI (Maoist).

Rahul Hegde appreciated the police team headed by Vemulawada DSP Chandrashekhar for detecting the case within a short period.

