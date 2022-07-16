Sircilla hospital doctors save life of paralytic stroke patient

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: District headquarters doctors have achieved another milestone by saving the life of a paralysis affected person besides curing the ailment. Moreover, for the first time, hospital doctors have successfully administered Tissue Plasminogen Activator (TPA) to the patient within four hours making him walk normally without any disability.

According to hospital authorities, Boddu Laxmirajam (45) from Ramachandrapuram village suffered a paralytic stroke on July 14. His family members shifted him to the hospital without any delay.

Responding immediately, Dr Aruna and Dr Babu started the treatment after conducting all tests. They administered TPA injection to the patient within four hours of the stroke by following the directions of doctors from NIMS in Hyderabad.

More than Rs 40,000 worth TPA injection and other treatment was provided free of cost to the patient. Stating that the patient was cured 90 per cent, doctors discharged him in another day or two to lead normal with some restrictions on food habits, daily exercises.

The patient Laxmirajam and his family members thanked Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for providing modern medical facilities in government hospital for the benefit of poor patients.

Hospital superintendent, Dr Muralidhar Rao said that the patient could be saved and prevented from disability due to paralytic stroke following the timely administration of TPA injection. The drug was only effective if it was administered within four hours of the stroke, he said and appreciated the family members of the patient for bringing him to the hospital immediately.

People were not aware about the crucial four-hour window period for administration of the drug. TPA injection, which breaks down the clots and improves blood circulation to the brain in the event of a stroke, would be effective if administered within a crucial time frame, he stated.

Collector Anuraag Jayanthi congratulated the hospital doctors for providing latest medicines and treating the paralysis affected patient without suffering from disabilities. The doctors’ initiatives had instilled confidence among the people on the performance of government hospitals, he added.