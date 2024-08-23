Sircilla: ‘POCSO Pai Chaitanyam’ to make students aware of good, bad touches

If they were aware about good and bad touches, the students could inform their parents, teachers and police if they face any such experience, said Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 07:53 PM

If they were aware about good and bad touches, the students could inform their parents, teachers and police if they face any such experience, said Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan

Rajanna-Sircilla: Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said that in order to create awareness among students about ‘good touch and bad touch’, they were conducting awareness programmes in all schools in the name of “POCSO Pai Chaitanyam” (Awareness on POCSO Act).

If they were aware about good and bad touches, the students could inform their parents, teachers and police if they face any such experience, the SP said while participating in a POCSO awareness programme held in Venkampeta government high school in Sircilla town on Friday.

Stating that the district police were giving top priority for the safety of girl students, the SP said there was no question of leaving the people who were involved in crimes against children. Students, without any fear, should inform their parents about good touch and bad touch, abnormal behavior and any other harassment if they face in home, schools and streets. Parents should also behave with their children like friends.

Students must also be careful while using social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and others and take precautions about personal information while posting photos and videos. Students and women should come forward and lodge a complaints with the SHE team by dialing 8712656425, he added.

Additional SP Chandraiah, DSP Chandrashekhar Reddy, Town CI Krishna, welfare officer P Lakshmirajam and others participated in the event.