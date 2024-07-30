Sircilla weaver presents saree in matchbox to Vemulawada temple

Besides the saree, a shawl that could be fixed in a match box was also presented to the presiding deities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 07:16 PM

Weaver Vijay Kumar presenting saree to Vemulawada temple authorities on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A weaver from Sircilla, Nalla Vijay Kumar, presented a saree and shawl, which fit into a match box, to Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy as well goddess Sri Rajarajeshwari of Vemulawada temple on Tuesday.

Besides the saree, a shawl that could be fixed in a match box was also presented to the presiding deities. Vijay Kumar, who earlier shot to limelight by weaving such items with a difference, made the saree and shawl on handloom.

He, along with his family members had darshan of Lord Shiva and performed special pujas. Tempe priests blessed the weaver and his family members. Temple executive officer Edla Shiva Srinivas Reddy and others were present.