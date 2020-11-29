Sitaphalmandi set an example in Secunderabad: Dy Speaker

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Sitaphalmandi municipal division has witnessed development like never before and has set an example in Secunderabad Assembly constituency, said Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud on Sunday. Speaking during an election rally in support of Samala Hema, TRS Sitaphalmandi division candidate, he said the division’s infrastructure has been improved vastly in the last five years. “The construction of double bedroom houses has been taken up and very soon the houses will be handed over to beneficiaries in the locality,” he said

Padma Rao said issues like drinking water problems in some localities, changing drainage pipelines and others were already under consideration,” he said. There was a demand for construction of community halls in a few areas. “All issues will be resolved at the earliest. Due to non-availability of government lands here, we could not provide them to every locality. We could meet the demand by expanding the existing community halls in Sitaphalmandi,” he said.

Padma Rao said the people knew about the development that took place in the division during the TRS rule. The demand for junior college has been pending for over the past 40 years, now we were able to build it during the TRS regime. “A degree college too is on the cards for which Rs 24 crore have already been sanctioned,” he said. Some funds were allocated to other amenities for the students.

Padma Rao said that once Sitaphalmandi locality used to have a plethora of civic problems but now it set an example while competing with some of the poshest colonies in Secunderabad and surrounding areas, said Padma Rao urging the voters to support TRS in the GHMC elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .