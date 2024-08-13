Sitarama Project to be completed by August 2026 says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Published Date - 13 August 2024, 08:01 PM

Hyderabad: Acknowledging the importance of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project in addressing the irrigation needs in erstwhile Khammam and its neighbouring district of Mahabubad, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Tuesday that the project would become a milestone in the irrigation history of the State.

Addressing a news conference at Jala Soudha here, they said the project would be completed by August 15, 2026 by making it fully operational by implementing the distributary canal system.

The land acquisition process would be given the much-needed push. The installation of motors was completed during the BRS regime while, the rest of the pending works including the commissioning of the power substations were completed after the Congress party coming to power, they claimed.

Disputing claims that 90 per cent of the project work was completed during the BRS regime, they said the project was estimated to cost Rs.18,300 crore, but the previous government had spent only up to Rs.7,300 crore before the Congress party came to power.

With the inauguration of the project by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Enkoor link canal would help extend Godavari water to the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal ayacut.

They said the Sitamma Sagar project would also be completed obtaining necessary clearances.