Six Andhra Pradesh districts on alert as Godavari, Sabari swell

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

File Photo

Amaravati: Flood waters in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh have been rising steadily again on Wednesday after showing a falling trend over the last two days, following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.

Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram continues to receive heavy inflow, with the project receiving 14.42 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second) of flood water.

Even as six districts of Andhra Pradesh face uncertain times, the flood water in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana crossed the third danger mark at a level of 54.5 feet, it is said. The water flow in Godavari was recorded at about 15 lakh cusecs and water is being released from the Cotton Barrage downstream over the next few hours, officials said.

The habitations along the course of the river and some island villages remained cut-off from other parts of Andhra Pradesh as Godavari and Sabari rivers are receiving heavy inflow of water. Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers in Srikakulam district have also been receiving huge inflows due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

The State Disaster Management Authority officials said that a second flood warning was issued at the Cotton Barrage. Meanwhile, three teams each of the NDRF and the SDRF are stationed in the flood-hit districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), B R Ambedkar Konaseema and Eluru for relief operations.

With the Godavari river continuously receiving huge inflows, nearly 3.95 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from Srisailam reservoir into Krishna river on Wednesday morning. Almost the same quantity of floodwater was being released from Nagarjuna Sagar dam downstream, according to data provided by the AP Water Resources Information Management System.