Six booked for smuggling gutka, tobacco products worth Rs 44 lakh in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 02:49 PM

Adilabad: In two different incidents, six persons were booked on the charges of smuggling banned gutka and tobacco products during raids conducted on two warehouses here on Monday. Large quantities of gutka worth Rs 44.19 lakh were seized from the warehouses.

In a press statement, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said a case was registered against SK Rahmathullah, Arbaj Khan, Saif Ullah Khan, Shameem Ullah Khan, Fasi Ullah Khan and Sajid Ullah for their role in smuggling of prohibited gutka. Prohibited gutka and products were stored in a warehouse of Diamond Transport located in Adilabad I town police station. Value of the gutka and tobacco products was assessed to be 41.31 lakh.

Meanwhile, Arbaj Khan, Saif Ullah Khan, Shameem Ullah Khan, Fasi Ullah Khan and Sajid Ullah Khan were booked for allegedly involving in smuggling of banned gutka and tobacco products. The value of seized gutka and tobacco products was estimated to be Rs 2.87 lakh.

On June 23, two out of the five persons, who were booked for allegedly smuggling banned gutka and tobacco, were arrested for their role in the offence when police conducted raids on five warehouses here on Saturday night. The value of seized gutka and tobacco products was assessed to be Rs 77.60 lakh.