Six naxals killed in encounter with police in Telangana’s Kothagudem district

Exchange of fire breaks out between Telangana Greyhounds and Maoist Lachanna dalam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 10:54 AM

A Telangana Greyhounds constable, who was injured in the exchange of fire, being shifted to hospital for treatment.

Kothagudem: In a major offensive against naxals, six cadres, including the CPI (Maoist) Party Manugur area committee secretary Lachhanna, were killed in the district on Thursday.

According to police, an exchange of fire took place between Telangana Greyhounds and Maoist Lachanna dalam at Damaratogu area of Gundala mandal and Niladripet forest area of Karakagudem mandal.

A Greyhounds constable was grievously injured in the exchange of fire and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

It was said that Manuguru area committee secretary Lacchanna dalam had been operating in the area for some time now. The dalam led by Lacchanna had migrated from Chhattisgarh.